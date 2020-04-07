Eutawville curfew begins Wednesday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Town of Eutawville announced that a curfew will begin Wednesday.

“Out of the abundance of caution for our residents in regards to the coronavirus, please be advised that the Town of Eutawville has a curfew as of April 8, 2020 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily,” Mayor Brandon Weatherford said in a notice posted on Facebook.

All businesses are to close by 8 p.m. and can reopen at 6 a.m. daily.

The curfew continues until further notice.

The Town of Elloree also temporarily enacted a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for unsupervised children 17 years of age and under.

This curfew is designed to assist parents with keeping their children at home during a time of national and state emergency, the town said in a release.

The curfew will also assist law enforcement by reducing the amount of foot traffic late at night in the town of Elloree, according to the town.