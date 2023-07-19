Under newly adopted “rules of order,” anyone who wishes to address Eutawville Town Council must sign in with the town clerk before the meeting officially starts.

Comments are limited to two minutes per speaker. People who wish to give a longer presentation must register with the town clerk at least five days in advance.

The deadline for adding items to the agenda is also five days before the meeting.

The presiding officer – usually the mayor – has the option of removing a person who “willfully disrupts a meeting to the extent that orderly conduct of the meeting is seriously compromised.”

Examples of disruptive conduct include speaking without being recognized by the presiding officer, interrupting speakers in the absence of a proper reason, carrying on a private conversation during the meeting, asking questions or making comments not relevant to the business at hand, involving personalities in comments, making frivolous motions, arguing with the presiding officer, making unnecessary points of order, making political speeches, and refusing to abide by a legitimate ruling of order from the presiding officer.

The council enacted the rules during their monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 11.

In other business:

The council asked Town Clerk Casey Hill to contact Orangeburg County about spraying for mosquitoes.

Hill and others said the town had another successful Independence Day celebration, including fireworks, three food vendors, and a mechanical bull.

Representatives of Western & Southern Life gave an overview of their services for helping people improve their financial wellness.

A representative of Globe Life Liberty National asked town officials to consider offering the company’s supplemental insurance benefits to town employees.

The council gave initial approval to transfer authority to conduct municipal elections to the County Voter Registration and Election Office. Final approval is expected at the council meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, in the Community Center, 419 Porcher Ave.