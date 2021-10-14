Eutaw Village Festival returns

A parade, food, fishing, musical entertainment and more are all on tap for this weekend’s Eutaw Village Festival.

The festival will be held from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at 220 Porcher Avenue in Eutawville, near Town Hall.

The festival has not been held since 2012, but the effort to revive it has been ongoing for the past three years.

“Bringing back the Eutaw Village Festival has been one of Mayor (Brandon) Weatherford's greatest desires during his term,” Eutawville Town Clerk Casey Hill said. “After speaking with him, I felt sure that we could put something together for the community.”

“With COVID restrictions and quarantines, we felt that the people needed something to look forward to,” Hill continued. “We want this festival to bring our community together and show other areas that Eutawville has great things to offer and amazing people that will work together to provide for the community.

“It is our hope that this year's festival will be the start of more community events.”