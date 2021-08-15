Ethics debtor list includes locals; most say system needs to be better

In the meantime, some officials have said that the electronic filing system through which the statement of economic interests must be filed is not easy to navigate, or that notifications of debts due are not issued in a timely fashion as fines continue to pile up.

Bamberg City Councilwoman Bobbi Bunch, $18,986

Bunch said she is aware of her fines, which were incurred for failing to file a statement of economic interests. Her default year is listed as 2019.

"It is something I'm aware of. They have a system of you have to go in and each year you have to do that. But they don't remind you. They don't send a reminder, and the computer system is kind of hard to use. So I am aware of it, and we're working on it now. You have to just go back and sign in, and you just have to work on getting it paid back and making sure it's signed in and done. It does happen sometime,” Bunch said.

She said she is "certainly" working to get the debt paid down.

"We have to follow the state rules and guidelines and if we don't, we have to pay our fines just like everybody else. We have to do that. They've been very accommodating. They've been working with me,” Bunch said.