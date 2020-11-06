Eta forecast to bring rain to region

Tropical Depression Eta is forecast to bring rain to The T&D Region sometime next week.

The National Weather Service says rain from Eta could move into the region between Tuesday and Thursday.

"The best chances of rain still appears to be closer to the middle of the week, but active weather is expected to continue into Thursday as a cold front approaches the region and the remnants of Eta possibly lift northward and cross the region late in the week," the NWS noted in its Friday afternoon analysis.

"Although the track of Eta is uncertain, there will be plenty of moisture across the forecast area," the NWS said.

Early forecasts for Orangeburg have the chance of showers increasing to about 60% Tuesday, 70% for Wednesday (Veterans Day) and 60% Thursday.

