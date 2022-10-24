ESPN Black College Live spotlights SC State

Bulldog Nation was live on ESPN on Friday.

South Carolina State University was showcased on ESPN’s Black College Live, a pregame series that highlights the HBCU football experience. Both athletes and campus leaders were featured on the show to rally support for the Bulldogs.

Athletes were joined by Greek-letter fraternity and sorority members, the ROTC Bulldog Battalion, the bowling team, Royal Court, Spike the Bulldog, and members of the Student Government Association.

Students were hyped by the exposure from ESPN. The student body is as passionate as the university’s leadership when it comes to the Bulldog image. As the university continues to write its history, the ESPN appearance shines light on the upward momentum at SC State.

“They don’t need to get ready at SC State; they stay ready,” said Tiffany Greene, co-host of ESPN Black College Live.

The anticipation was high as the Bulldogs readied for their first Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference game of the season.

Greene noted this football season comes on the heels of last year’s big success.

SC State took home the MEAC Championship and the HBCU Celebration Bowl Championship after a winning streak in conference games.

Head football coach Buddy Pough spoke on the season thus far and preparations for upcoming games. Pough looked forward to playing conference games, and he says the team is not scared by its opponents. He said playing good defense is a key ingredient for a championship-level team.

“You got to be able to stop the other guy,” Pough said.

Jay Walker, co-host of ESPN Black College Live, paid homage to SC State’s long tradition of producing outstanding football players. He acknowledged such current NFL ballers as Darius Leonard, linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts, and notable NFL Hall of Famers.

There are five key factors to SC State athletics history:

SC State has won 18 MEAC Championship, making the Bulldogs No. 1 in the country.

Four Pro Football Hall of Famers.

SC State defense will always deliver.

Pough’s long record of success

Former head coach and alumnus Willie Jefferies, who became the first African American head coach for a Division 1 football program at a predominantly white institution when he coached Wichita State.

Walker didn’t stop there, as he gave tribute to the ones who keep the stands hyped at every game and special occasion – SC State’s Marching 101 Band.

“When 100 is not enough, you have to have the Marching 101,” Walker said.

SC State’s first conference game of the season took place in Bulldog Country -- Oliver C. Dawson Stadium -- on Saturday. The Bulldogs bested North Carolina Central’s Eagles 26-24.