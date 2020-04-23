'Especially devastating' for seniors: SCHSL, SCISA cancel all springs sports

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

South Carolina public and private schools will not be playing sports this spring.

The S.C. High School League’s executive committee voted 15-0 Wednesday to cancel the remainder of the spring season. The S.C. Independent Schools Association followed with the same decision.

Spring sports include baseball, softball, lacrosse, soccer, golf and track and field. No spring football practice can take place.

Here is a statement from the S.C. High School League released Thursday morning:

In accordance with Governor McMaster’s announcement of in-person school closure for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, all remaining SCHSL events for 2019-20 school year, to include all spring sports activities, are cancelled.

This is an unprecedented time across South Carolina and the entire nation. Following the SCHSL Constitution and Bylaws, this was not an easy decision to concede. However, the health and safety of all must take priority in our decision. We thank all participants, their coaches, athletics directors, administration, their parents, and communities who have dedicated tremendous amounts of time, passion, and effort to middle and high school athletics.