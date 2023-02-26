The City of Orangeburg will be re-opening Stevenson Auditorium, with local artists featured in three spring performances.

Eric Who and his band Melodic Bliss will kick-off the re-opening with a hometown concert.

The 22-year-old Orangeburg native was highlighted during NBC’s “The Voice,” while quickly making a name for himself across the country as an alternative pop recording artist after his success in the show’s Top 13.

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4. The concert is free, but tickets are required for entry and can be downloaded at city-of-orangeburg.ticketleap.com/ericwho.

Who began singing gospel music at his father’s church and, over time, found interest in secular music. He also has a love for comedy and storytelling. After performing on “The Voice,” Who now has nearly 2.5 million followers on social media.

After completing his stint on the show, Who has returned home to Orangeburg and has formed his own band, Melodic Bliss. Who plans on focusing on his musical career and performing around the country.

Background vocalists of Melodic Bliss include Daniesha Fairy, Kelly Hamilton, Kiara Haynes and Javious Johnson. Band members include Jua’Quen Perry on keyboard, Jamar Jenkins on drums, Christopher Myers on bass and Kristopher Alexander on lead guitar.

Other events to be held this spring include the Orangeburg Civic Ballet’s production of “The Lion King” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, and at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25. For additional information and tickets, visit www.orangeburgcivicballet.org.

The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting the Queen and Princess of Roses Pageant at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Applications are now being accepted and may be found online at www.orangeburgparks.com or at 367 Green Street. Tickets for the pageant are $5 per person and can be purchased at the door.