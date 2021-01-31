EQUIPPING FARMERS: Virtual Peanut production meeting scheduled Feb. 18

The program will entail business concept and plan development; legal issues and risk management; land access and farm finance; regulatory issues; production mix/enterprise budgets/profitability; local food systems/direct markets; post-harvest handling/mediated markets; marketing/branding and agritourism.

The cost is $350 per person.

Any resident of South Carolina age 18 or older who has been actively farming for less than 10 consecutive years is eligible to attend.

Current land access not required.

Online applications only at www.scnewfarmer.org

Virtual dicamba certification

Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service will offer four virtual 2021 Dicamba Use Programs during the month of February.

By participating in this program producers and applicators will be certified to purchase and apply dicamba containing products in the state during 2021.

The program will be done via Zoom Feb. 16, 18, 23 and 25.

To register for the program date you plan to attend please use the Eventbrite link provided below: