EQUIPPING FARMERS: Virtual Peanut production meeting scheduled Feb. 18

Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service will offer a virtual peanut production program on Thursday, Feb. 18.
The free meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Zoom. Registration is required.
The meeting is being sponsored by Clemson University Cooperative Extension.
Speakers will include: Clemson Extension Peanut Specialist Dr. Dan Anco; Clemson Extension Precision Agriculture Engineer Dr. Kendall Kirk; Clemson Extension Agronomic Weed Specialist Dr. Mike Marshall and Clemson Extension Ag Economist Dr. Nathan Smith.
To register for the program use the Eventbrite link: https:// www.eventbrite.com/e/peanut-production-programtickets-135909895155
For more information contact Jonathan Croft croft@Clemson.edu or Joe Varn jvarn@Clemson.edu
Pesticide Recertification Credits and Certified Crop Advisor Credits have been applied for.
New Beginning Farmer
The South Carolina New and Beginning Farmer program (SCNBFP) is accepting applications.
The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21.
The program will be from May through October 2021 and will be conducted online through Zoom.
The program will entail business concept and plan development; legal issues and risk management; land access and farm finance; regulatory issues; production mix/enterprise budgets/profitability; local food systems/direct markets; post-harvest handling/mediated markets; marketing/branding and agritourism.
The cost is $350 per person.
Any resident of South Carolina age 18 or older who has been actively farming for less than 10 consecutive years is eligible to attend.
Current land access not required.
Online applications only at www.scnewfarmer.org
Virtual dicamba certification
Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service will offer four virtual 2021 Dicamba Use Programs during the month of February.
By participating in this program producers and applicators will be certified to purchase and apply dicamba containing products in the state during 2021.
The program will be done via Zoom Feb. 16, 18, 23 and 25.
To register for the program date you plan to attend please use the Eventbrite link provided below:
Feb. 16 – 6:00pm to 7:00pm https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dicamba-certification-trainingtickets-136855274811
Feb. 18 – 11:00am until 12:00pm https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dicamba-certification-trainingtickets-136878422045
Feb. 23 – 11:00am until 12:00pm https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dicamba-certification-trainingtickets-136878947617
Feb. 25– 6:00pm until 7:00pm https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dicamba-certification-trainingtickets-136879669777
There is no registration fee for the program and participants will receive one hour of pesticide recertification credit for participating.
Dr. Mike Marshall will be presenting the program.
For more information contact Jonathan Croft 843-560-1806 croft@Clemson.edu