'Epitome of entertainment': Leaders say MAX center major benefit for Orangeburg

Orangeburg County is also in the process of trying to acquire land behind the business to create an access road from U.S. 601 to the property. Currently, there is only access to the property on Red Bank Road.

Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright said the county primarily served as a resource for the Murdaughs when they were building.

"The county is very very glad to have something of this magnitude in our county," Wright said. "This is something that is kind of unusual because of the entertainment it is. You don't have any close around."

Wright said there were a lot of challenges faced with COVID.

"We certainly had to be there as much as we could to help them," Wright said, noting legally the county could not provide any monetary assistance because MAX is a private business.

Murdaugh Jr. praised Orangeburg County Council for supporting the project in ways such as helping navigate the process with the S.C. Department of Transportation.

"Any local features we may need sometimes we could talk to the county and they would lead us in the right direction."