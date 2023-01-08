Entries sought for statewide art competition

NORTH CHARLESTON – Fine craft artists from across the state are invited to participate in the 21st annual South Carolina Palmetto Hands Juried Fine Craft Competition and Exhibition.

As the state’s longest-running fine craft competition and exhibition, objects selected for the show may compete for cash prizes totaling up to $6,500.

The exhibition is presented as a component of the annual North Charleston Arts Fest, to be held May 3-7, 2023.

A $16 entry fee applies, which covers the artist’s first entry if accepted into the exhibition. Each additional piece the artist chooses to enter will be $15. Artists may submit up to four entries.

The application is strictly available online and may be accessed via the link at NorthCharlestonArtsFest.com/apply.

Deadline for entries is Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Artists in need of assistance with the application process may contact the Cultural Arts Department to schedule a one-on-one meeting, which can be conducted over the phone or in person.

Organized and presented by the City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department, this unique exhibition offers fine craft artists from across South Carolina the opportunity to exhibit their inspiring objects in the media of clay, fiber, glass, metal, wood and three-dimensional mixed media.

Thousands have enjoyed the refined talents of South Carolina fine craft artists during past annual exhibitions.

The juror for the 2023 competition is Karen A. Stock, professor of fine art at Winthrop University in Rock Hill. Stock earned her master's degree and Ph.D. from the Institute of Fine Arts, New York University.

The 21st annual South Carolina Palmetto Hands Juried Fine Craft Competition & Exhibition will be on display May 3-7, 2023, at the Charleston Area Convention Center, located at 5001 Coliseum Drive in North Charleston. A free public reception and announcement of awards will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Convention Center on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

For more information about the North Charleston Arts Fest, Palmetto Hands, or other exhibition opportunities, contact the North Charleston Cultural Arts Department at 843-740-5854, email culturalarts@northcharleston.org, or visit NorthCharlestonArtsFest.com.