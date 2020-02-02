Minorities, veterans and women interested in starting or strengthening a new business are invited to take a “leap” into their dreams.
The South Carolina Community Loan Fund (SCCLF) is sponsoring a Local Entrepreneur Acceleration Program (LEAP) in the South Carolina Promise Zone area, which will not only train entrepreneurs but also allow them to compete for $20,000 in seed capital funding.
Applications are being accepted now through March 13.
The S.C. Promise Zone, funded by the federal government and whose lead organization is SouthernCarolina Alliance, “is a program to give challenged places a better chance at getting federal grants and other help,” according to its website. Included in the Promise Zone are all of Allendale, Bamberg and Hampton counties as well as significant parts of Barnwell, Colleton and Jasper counties.
“In South Carolina, minorities make up 35% of the population, and own about 10% of small businesses,” said SCCLF Program Manager Kelly Sharkey. “The South Carolina Community Loan Fund, through LEAP, aims to support diversity in small business ownership across South Carolina by providing minority and women entrepreneurs with business plan development, support, technical skills and a chance to compete for $20,000 in seed capital funding.”
Candidates selected for the program will attend courses on Tuesday evenings between March 24 and May 26 at the offices of Anovotek, 218 Main St., Barnwell. There they will learn about business planning, marketing, accounting and finance and management.
“All LEAP graduates leave the program with the improved capacity to seek business financing based on their refined business plan, broadened professional network and an expanded professional management skill set,” Sharkey said.
Students will learn from a trainer, expert guest speakers and receive a unique networking opportunity. Classes are a mix of in-person and online sessions.
A reliable internet access is required either at home or another location such as a public library.
Also required is a $100 deposit which is refundable upon completion of the program.
“At the end of the course, the candidates will present their proposals on June 9 to a panel of judges, somewhat like the television show ‘Shark Tank’,” Sharkey said. “The winner will walk away with $20,000 in seed capital funding to be used for their business.”
The program is being offered in partnership with Wells Fargo Diverse Community Capital, Anovotek, the South Carolina Promise Zone and SouthernCarolina Regional Development Alliance.
Those wishing to apply need to go online to www.sccommunityloanfund.org/leap.
Anyone with questions may contact Sharkey at kelly@sccommunityloanfund.org.
