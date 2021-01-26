Enthusiasm ‘fuels my existence’; Hayward Jean recognized for character

Hayward Jean has been a role model for children and adults, with his attitude helping him spread an infectious joy and civility among those he meets.
Jean, director of student services in the Orangeburg County School District, has been a teacher and a principal. He’s learned a few things about how to interact with youth and the adults charged with molding them.
The author, mentor and motivational speaker has an intense passion for creating learning environments.
His eager enjoyment of helping others led the Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative to honor him for enthusiasm.
“Enthusiasm means passion, joy, life and hope. It fuels my existence. It helps to give life, bring life to everything I say and do!” he said.
Jean said the Community of Character honor came as a surprise.
“I was very surprised and even emotional about it just because of the challenges that we're facing in our world. It's just always good to hear great news in trying times. I was very excited. It's one thing to have great character, but it's another thing for people to recognize it in you. I also thought it was pretty cool that the county prioritizes character. I think that's amazing. We prioritize it in the school system and to so see it translated in the community is truly an honor,” he said.
Jean added, “Having great character does not mean you're absent from challenges. It just means you perceive challenges through hopeful lenses. My enthusiasm comes from the joy in just being alive and sharing that joy with others.”
The character displayed in the workplace has the power to “make or break someone's day,” Jean said.
“I believe that the way I approach my work could inspire the way that others approach their work. Because we've been given this great responsibility to help people, if we don't do it with enthusiasm, it doesn't express the value of helping people as it should, especially in times like these.
“So it's really important to me to express hope for the job, hope that we have in our career and ministry and in just being human beings. There's a lot of hopelessness around us, especially now, and I think enthusiasm allows us to express hope in hopeless times,” said Jean, who is also an ordained minister.
“I believe that my greater work is being recognized by the one who created me. I want him to be pleased with everything that I do,” he added.
He and his wife, Starlette, are the parents of three young children: 12-year-old Hayward, 9-year-old Malachi and 7-year-old Imani.
“I want my children to see their dad and I want my wife to see her husband as someone who is an example of what he believes. I believe it's important to become what you believe. Even when I was in the classroom, I was always on fire. ... My fire comes from my passion to help people. So I want my children to see that legacy of helping people ... because I want them to walk in that same pathway," Jean said.
Enthusiasm helps to create better environments that people can thrive in, he said.
Jean said his mother instilled good character in him and his siblings.
"It's real important to be what I speak, to live what I speak. My mother instilled that in me. She was very intentional about ensuring that we knew our self-worth. ... She would also teach us the importance of making life better for others. As a kid, I would watch my mom all the time give of herself to serve others. I would see her do it with excitement," he said.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Jean has faith that things will get better.
“In times like these, it's really important not to allow the climate around us to dictate the climate on the inside of us. Enthusiasm means you've got to have faith. ... We're going to come out of the pandemic, but I don't want to come out of the pandemic stressed, depressed, frustrated and in despair. I want to walk through this pandemic with faith because I believe this is going to increase our enthusiasm because of the hope that is in us,” he said.
He added, “Enthusiasm is that glue that helps to promote hope and unity. It makes everybody realize that no matter how bad it is, it's going to be OK. My enthusiasm demonstrates that.”
He said he is passionate about teaching his children good character, including how to love and be faithful to God.
“We have family meetings weekly. We pray together every single day. We have conversations every day about what we can do to make life better for others. We practice the power of giving and speaking positive words,” Jean said.
Jean, the former principal of Mellichamp Elementary School in Orangeburg, said there is “great power in great character” and praised the Community of Character initiative for its efforts to spread it within the community.
“I think it's a great initiative. It's our character that's going to make our communities strong and be seen as viable. Every community in America should model this initiative because character matters. It's many times underrated and undervalued, but it shouldn't be because character is actually what sets successful communities apart from unsuccessful communities,” he said.
Jean, a 2004 alumnus of Claflin University, has received several awards, including Mellichamp's Champion for Children Award and Claflin's Young Alumnus Visionary Award. His alma mater also most recently awarded him with a 2020 Outstanding Leader Under 40 Award.
Character cannot be overlooked, Jean said.
“Character is seen from the cashier at the gas station to the executive at the Fortune 500 company. Character is what puts us all on the same playing field. We want our children to stay successful. We've got to train them not to go after money, but pursue great character. When you pursue great character, all those other things that you thought were more important will fall into place. Your character will help to build you to be the person that you dreamed of being,” he said.
