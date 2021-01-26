Enthusiasm ‘fuels my existence’; Hayward Jean recognized for character

Jean added, “Having great character does not mean you're absent from challenges. It just means you perceive challenges through hopeful lenses. My enthusiasm comes from the joy in just being alive and sharing that joy with others.”

The character displayed in the workplace has the power to “make or break someone's day,” Jean said.

“I believe that the way I approach my work could inspire the way that others approach their work. Because we've been given this great responsibility to help people, if we don't do it with enthusiasm, it doesn't express the value of helping people as it should, especially in times like these.

“So it's really important to me to express hope for the job, hope that we have in our career and ministry and in just being human beings. There's a lot of hopelessness around us, especially now, and I think enthusiasm allows us to express hope in hopeless times,” said Jean, who is also an ordained minister.

“I believe that my greater work is being recognized by the one who created me. I want him to be pleased with everything that I do,” he added.

He and his wife, Starlette, are the parents of three young children: 12-year-old Hayward, 9-year-old Malachi and 7-year-old Imani.