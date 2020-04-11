Enterprise Bank celebrates 100 years

On April 2, Enterprise Bank of South Carolina celebrated a milestone few companies achieve – the 100th birthday of serving the Lowcountry as a family-owned, community bank.
The bank – which now has 12 branches – started in 1920 in a tiny building in Smoaks after the merger of the Smoaks Banking Company and the Bank of Smoaks. W.H. Varn (grandfather of present board chairman Gene Varn) served as the bank’s first president.
Gene’s father, W.H. “Bill” Varn Jr., took over as president in March 1951 and chairman of the board of directors when his father died. Bill served as president until his death in 2017, a career spanning 66 years.
The bank moved its main operations from Smoaks to Ehrhardt in 1937 after two bank robberies. Smoaks didn’t have a police department, and W.H. Varn thought Ehrhardt’s police would help protect the bank’s assets. The first branch bank was established in Walterboro in 1981 and has since expanded to include branches from Edisto Island to Williston, Bamberg, Cottageville, Denmark, Ridgeville, Barnwell, Blackville, Denmark, Springfield and a second branch in Walterboro. The main operations center, however, has remained in Ehrhardt.
“There’re so many community banks that are closing and merging,” Gene Varn said. “I think the smaller banks have a very valuable place in the community. And we can do almost everything any bigger bank can do. We’ve got a great staff and a great management team, and I hope we’re here for a lot longer.”
The Bank of Smoaks began April 25, 1911, and capital stock was placed at $15,000. The officers at the time of establishment were J.S. Williams, president; W.H. Varn, vice president; and W.C. Patrick Jr., cashier.
The Smoaks Banking Company began May 9, 1911, with capital stock of $10,000. Its officers were J.E. Smoak, president, F.J. Berry, vice president; and C.A. Thomas, cashier.
In December of 1919, application was made to merge both financial institutions. The approval and charter were received in 1920 to form Enterprise Bank, operating under the presidency of W.H. Varn of Smoaks.
The bank remained in Smoaks until 1937, when it relocated to Ehrhardt. G.D. Varn was president and W.H. Varn was chairman of the board. Other individuals who played a prominent role in the development of the bank were Franklin Campbell of Walterboro, Cyril Fox of Lodge, Eric Sauls of Smoaks, and A.E. Varn of Smoaks.
On March 23, 1951, W.H. Varn Jr., serving in the office of vice president, became president of Enterprise Bank. When W.H. Varn passed away, the office of chairman became vacant. The board of directors was composed of W.H. Varn Jr., D.E. Sauls Jr., S.S. Varn, G.D. Varn Jr. and T. Wallace McCord.
A progressive step was taken by the directors when it ventured into branch banking by adding a branch in Walterboro. Application was made and approval was received in late 1980 to establish the bank. At the same time, approval was received to change the name of the bank to the Enterprise Bank of S.C.
On March 2, 1981, temporary banking facilities were established in Walterboro pending completion of permanent quarters. Construction commenced on March 16, 1981, and on Oct. 15, 1981, operations were moved into the new building, providing full banking services to the people of Colleton County.
On Oct. 28, 1981, a grand opening was held from 2 to 8 p.m., which was attended by some 465 well-wishers. The new branch was under the management of T. Wallace McCord, who joined the bank effective March 1, 1981.
Since the Enterprise Bank was organized, it has been interested in the welfare of its citizens. A conservative institution, operated on sound banking principles, the attitude of the bank since its inception has been to protect the depositor first, the stockholder next, and then to take a leading role in the community. The bank has always considered the welfare of the small depositor as paramount.
As a state bank, Enterprise is a member of the State Banking Authority and a state non-member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
The regulations governing its operations are issued by both firms, and the bank is subject to examination on a periodic basis by the State Banking Authority and FDIC.
