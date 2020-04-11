Enterprise Bank celebrates 100 years

A progressive step was taken by the directors when it ventured into branch banking by adding a branch in Walterboro. Application was made and approval was received in late 1980 to establish the bank. At the same time, approval was received to change the name of the bank to the Enterprise Bank of S.C.

On March 2, 1981, temporary banking facilities were established in Walterboro pending completion of permanent quarters. Construction commenced on March 16, 1981, and on Oct. 15, 1981, operations were moved into the new building, providing full banking services to the people of Colleton County.

On Oct. 28, 1981, a grand opening was held from 2 to 8 p.m., which was attended by some 465 well-wishers. The new branch was under the management of T. Wallace McCord, who joined the bank effective March 1, 1981.

Since the Enterprise Bank was organized, it has been interested in the welfare of its citizens. A conservative institution, operated on sound banking principles, the attitude of the bank since its inception has been to protect the depositor first, the stockholder next, and then to take a leading role in the community. The bank has always considered the welfare of the small depositor as paramount.