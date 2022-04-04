‘Enhanced risk’ of strong storms; Orangeburg County School District, Calhoun public schools dismissing early

There is an “enhanced risk” of strong to severe thunderstorms, including the possibility of tornadoes, for Orangeburg, Bamberg and southern Calhoun County on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The threat is leading the Orangeburg County School District to dismiss students early on Tuesday.

“There is a potential for damaging wind gusts along with the potential for a few strong tornadoes,” the NWS said in its Monday weather briefing.

“The showers and thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches, leading to flash flooding and river flooding.”

Because of the threat, all OCSD activities are cancelled for Tuesday.

The district’s K-5th grade schools will dismiss at 11 a.m. The K-12th grade schools and standalone high schools will dismiss at 11:45 a.m., with the exception of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, which will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

All students will be provided lunch or have a bagged lunch sent home with them prior to dismissal.

The Calhoun County Public School District also announced schools will dismiss early Tuesday and there will be no after-school activities.

The Calhoun County district’s K-8 schools will dismiss at 11:15 a.m. and the high school will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Breakfast and lunch will be served.

The NWS said the greatest chance of strong to severe thunderstorms is in the southern Midlands, which includes The T&D Region counties.

There is also a moderate to slight risk of heavy rainfall associated with the storms, according to the NWS.

The greatest chance of rainfall will be between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday. The greatest chance of storms will be between 2 p.m. and midnight Tuesday.

The chance of precipitation is 80% Tuesday and 90% Tuesday night, with between half and 1.25 inches of rain possible for the Orangeburg area.

There is also a slight risk of severe weather Wednesday evening into Wednesday night for The T&D Region, with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat, according to the NWS.

A cold front is expected to move through Thursday, with showers possible early. Cooler and breezy conditions are forecast for later in week into the weekend, with abundant sunshine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.