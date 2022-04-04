Enhanced risk for strong storms for T&D Region Tuesday

There is an enhanced risk for strong to severe thunderstorms, including the potential for tornadic activity, for Orangeburg, Bamberg and southern Calhoun County Tuesday into Tuesday night, according to the Columbia National Weather Service.

"Damaging winds gusts along with the potential for a few strong tornadoes," the NWS said in its Monday weather briefing. "The showers and thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches, leading to flash flooding and river flooding."

The NWS said the greatest chance of strong to severe thunderstorms would be in the southern Midlands

There is also a moderate to slight risk of heavy rainfall associated with the storms, according to the NWS.

According to the NWS, the greatest chance for rainfall will be between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday with the greatest chance of storms between 2 p.m. and midnight Tuesday.

The chance of precipitation is 60% Tuesday and 100% Tuesday night with between 1-inch and 1-1/2 inches of rainfall possible.

The severe weather threat is thanks to a warm front moving through the area.

There is also a slight risk of severe weather Wednesday evening into Wednesday night for the T&D Region with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat, according to the NWS.

A cold front moves through Thursday with showers possible early. Cooler and breezy for late week into the weekend.

