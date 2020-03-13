‘End Racism Day’ to be observed March 19

The Orangeburg County Human Relations Council will recognize “End Racism Day” on Thursday, March 19, at noon in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. monument located in front of the Orangeburg County Courthouse, 1406 Amelia St.

The recognition will include a reading by local legislators of a statewide proclamation signed by Gov. Henry McMaster. This day of observance encourages ongoing harmony among citizens. The public is invited to attend.

Since 1966, the United Nations has officially observed March 21 as “End Racism Day” – the international day for the elimination of racial discrimination. On that day in 1960, police opened fire and killed 69 people at a peaceful demonstration in Sharpeville, South Africa, against the apartheid "pass laws." Proclaiming the day in 1966, the General Assembly of the United Nations called on the international community to redouble its efforts to eliminate all forms of racial discrimination.

Since March 21 falls on a Saturday this year, the South Carolina Human Affairs Commission (SCHAC) will commemorate “End Racism Day” on Thursday, March 19. Through this day of observance, residents are encouraged to learn more about our diverse citizenry and celebrate our differences.

