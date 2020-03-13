‘End Racism Day’ to be observed March 19

The Orangeburg County Human Relations Council will recognize “End Racism Day” on Thursday, March 19, at noon in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. monument located in front of the Orangeburg County Courthouse, 1406 Amelia St.
The recognition will include a reading by local legislators of a statewide proclamation signed by Gov. Henry McMaster. This day of observance encourages ongoing harmony among citizens. The public is invited to attend.
Since 1966, the United Nations has officially observed March 21 as “End Racism Day” – the international day for the elimination of racial discrimination. On that day in 1960, police opened fire and killed 69 people at a peaceful demonstration in Sharpeville, South Africa, against the apartheid "pass laws." Proclaiming the day in 1966, the General Assembly of the United Nations called on the international community to redouble its efforts to eliminate all forms of racial discrimination.
Since March 21 falls on a Saturday this year, the South Carolina Human Affairs Commission (SCHAC) will commemorate “End Racism Day” on Thursday, March 19. Through this day of observance, residents are encouraged to learn more about our diverse citizenry and celebrate our differences.
The Orangeburg County Human Relations Council was recently formed on March 12 through a county resolution sponsored by County Councilman Willie B. Owens. The primary purpose of the Human Relations Council is to promote good and harmonious relations and a healthy spirit of community in Orangeburg County and to promote respect and understanding among all our citizens. The work is in support of, and in conjunction with, the South Carolina Human Affairs Commission, with the mission to encourage and promote harmony and civility and to foster good will, mutual understanding and respect for all people of South Carolina. An initial meeting was held on Feb. 24 with a presentation by the SCHAC.
The Orangeburg County Human Relations Council is now one of approximately 10 active councils out of the 46 counties in South Carolina. Council composition includes appointed citizens from each of the seven districts; student leadership representatives from each of the three colleges/universities; and two appointees from the City of Orangeburg; the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce; and Orangeburg County Community of Character.
Current council representation includes John Bonnette Jr. (chair, District 4); Sandra Burgess-Glover (vice chair, District 6); Loretta W. Green (secretary, District 5); Mary E. Jenkins (executive committee, District 1); Marsha M. Bull (District 2); Rewa C. Stack (District 3); Stephens Clark (District 7); Matthew Coverson-Springs (Claflin University, SGA president); Julie Sainyo (South Carolina State University, SGA president); Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College; Evelyn Disher (executive committee, Orangeburg County Community of Character); and Bill Welch (Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce). The council currently plans to meet monthly on the second Thursday at noon in the county administration building.
For more information, call Connie Portee, Orangeburg County clerk to council, at 803-533-6102.