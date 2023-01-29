End of extra SNAP to impact food banks

The directors of food banks in the Orangeburg community are preparing, though not overwhelmingly, for the impact of the end of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments on Jan. 31.

The assignment of emergency SNAP supplements brought all authorized households up to the maximum allotment based on household size. The United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service, which administers the SNAP program, has since approved January as the state’s “transition” month before going back to normal SNAP benefit allotments for all households.

“The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 signed by President Biden ended the pandemic emergency allotments nationwide. As far as planning ahead, the South Carolina Department of Social Services put out the notice in advance that the program would be ending on Jan 31, 2023, so that families could plan ahead and budget their SNAP disbursements accordingly,” said Danielle Jones, public information coordinator at the state DSS.

“SNAP is not meant to replace a family’s monthly food budget, but it is meant to supplement a family’s monthly budget for food. The emergency allotments were temporary adjustments and were not meant to be permanent, according to the federal government,” Jones said.

The USDA reports that emergency allotments allowed all SNAP households to receive an additional $95 in benefits or an additional benefit valued up to the maximum benefit for their household size, whichever value is greater.

A December 2022 SNAP participation report indicates that 9,266 households equaling 17,911 persons received $5,019,627 in benefits in Orangeburg County. There were 1,218 households in Calhoun County, or 2,222 persons, receiving benefits totaling $628,224 in Calhoun County. In Bamberg County, there were 1,702 households, or 3,167 persons, who received $882,980 in benefits.

Salvation Army Captain Emily Arroqui said while she cannot be exactly sure, she thinks the change in benefits would likely drive “a few more people” to a food bank.

“We might have some new people. I’m not sure, but I don’t think it’ll be too overwhelming for us. I don’t think it’ll get too crazy. Now I better knock on some wood as I say that, but I think that for right now, we’re OK. When the food’s gone, the food’s gone pretty much, but for right now, we’ve got some,” she said.

Arroqui said Cornerstone Community Church does a good job of helping the Salvation Army out with food donations.

“And we have a few regular people who drop off food. I think that we’ll probably need maybe some more donations, but I think that it’s going to OK. ... We do have some partnerships like Cornerstone helping and just having different agencies that have done food drives.

“They usually do them over the Christmas season. So we got a lot in during the Christmas season. So our food pantry is pretty stocked right now. Then Cornerstone continually does one. I believe that there are other agencies in town that we can refer people to if we needed to for food baskets,” the Salvation Army captain said.

Barbara Troy is executive director of the Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg. She expects requests for food will increase.

“We will see a demand for food. I have met with the food staff, and we decided that because of some donations we’ve gotten lately, we’re going to purchase more food so we’ll have food available three days a week: Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” Troy said.

“As far as the pandemic situation, I do see an increase in clientele since January of this year. Also, I see a decrease in our giving. We would like for the churches and organizations and individuals and businesses to please assist us as we assist clients,” she said.

Troy said the agency had already been seeing an increase in requests for food among clientele, many of whom were also receiving expanded SNAP benefits.

“I noticed it before Christmas, but really the first of the year. We’ve had an increase in clientele. A lot of those people do get food stamps. I don’t know whether it’s because of the high price in food. I don’t know what’s going on,” she said.

The USDA reports that SNAP households that also receive Social Security benefits may see a decrease in their SNAP benefits beginning in January because of the cost of living increase to Social Security benefits that took effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

“A lot of seniors got a raise in their Social Security, but their food stamps decreased, or were just all cut off,” Troy said.

The USDA does also report that it is possible that some households may no longer receive SNAP benefits because of their Social Security increase if they are no longer income-eligible.

Brandon Charochak, deputy communications director in the state Governor’s Office, referred to a statement that Brian Symmes, the governor’s spokesman, released on Dec. 29, when the end of the emergency allotments was announced.

In the statement, Symmes said the emergency allotments were not meant to be permanent and that SNAP recipients would have time to plan.

“By recently passing legislation that will end the emergency allotments, even Congress has acknowledged that they were always meant to be temporary. The governor made the decision that January will be the last month that they’re available in South Carolina after careful consideration,” Symmes said.

“It’s important to note the recipients will have time to plan as they continue receiving the emergency allotment for another month and that there will be no interruption to their pre-pandemic benefits,” he said.

SNAP recipients can view their regular monthly SNAP benefit amount and their emergency allotment online at benefitsportal.dss.sc.gov/#/eai/eaiinquiry. More information on the SNAP program can be found online at dss.sc.gov/assistance-programs/snap.