SUMTER – Orangeburg County officials discussed how they are trying to address a statewide issue.
Staff shortages for the Orangeburg County EMS Department are resulting in current employees regularly working 48-hour weeks. Shortages in EMS workers are not only present in Orangeburg but in many counties statewide.
During a county retreat held in Sumter, county EMS Director Stephanie Givens detailed the department’s staff shortages, and how those shortages are being addressed.
“One of the things we’ve been trying to address as far as the vacancies is we are going to the different regional paramedic schools. We have four in the state of South Carolina, so it’s a lot of traveling and putting the word out for our people to put the word out to these agencies to let them know that we are hiring,” Givens said.
Accompanying the staff shortage is a high number of calls in the county. County officials noted the EMS Department fielded 8,000 calls in 2019.
“We’ve got major interstates ... and we’ve got old routes, back-road routes, and major routes that other counties don’t have, so the amount of times we have wrecks on I-26 and I-95, they have to go out,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.
Orangeburg County Councilman Harry Wimberly asked if there was a possibility that signing bonuses for one or two-year contracts would address the issue.
Givens said it would be a temporary fix but also noted that it would also result in internal issues regarding salary differences. Givens said surrounding counties often match or exceed the county’s efforts, leading to employees seeking opportunities outside of the county.
Deputy County Administrator Marion Lloyd detailed one of the many causes of EMS staff shortages. Lloyd cited private EMS companies.
"What the state has done is they’ve placed a cap on the employees who retired that they can only make $10,000 a year if they invest for a public entity, someone who’s invested in the state retirement system,” Lloyd said.
“These private companies, they’re not a part of that, so you can go there and work, get your salary there, draw you state retirement, plus $20,000 bonus,” Lloyd said.
“That’s where we’ve got a problem,” Lloyd said.
Young said the county will continue to explore ways to address the issue.
“We’re looking at doing things that we can implement that pretty much include bonuses right now. So, at the end of the day, we’re just trying to focus on bringing a better atmosphere that will make people want to come work at the County of Orangeburg,” Young said.
