‘Empathy makes you move’: Soup kitchen supervisor serves others

Bennie Brown knows what being hungry feels like. He takes the lessons of knowing what being without food means and uses them to help others as supervisor of a local church’s soup kitchen.

The Orangeburg resident doesn’t look for recognition for overseeing an arsenal of volunteers at Williams Chapel AME Church, who now deliver an average of more than 200 meals every Friday, while preparing more than 100 more for individuals to pick up at the church. This work does not include the food bags which go out to the sick and shut-in of the church every Wednesday.

It is a well-oiled machine that Brown runs with a steady hand and a caring heart that he said comes from being able to understand the challenges of a community where many individuals live in poverty and sometimes need not just a hot meal, but a person to talk to.

It is Brown’s ability to understand and share the feelings of others while helping to meet their basic needs that led the Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative to honor him for empathy.

He was, of course, working to get food items for the soup kitchen when he got a call and learned about his honor. Brown considered it a pleasant surprise, but not something he was looking for.

“I hadn’t had a lot of time to reflect on this acknowledgment. I guess that’s just part of who I am because I think when you’re working and concentrating on giving food and that kind of stuff, I don’t worry too much about me,” he said.

“I have learned what it meant to be hungry. I have learned what it meant to be alone, but I also learned that there was a God who answers prayers. So that stuck with me and is still with me to this day,” Brown said.

His long career in education includes his 20-year service as principal of the former Bowman High School. He then spent 10 years at the state Department of Education, where he was charged with visiting various schools to train principals in their roles at their respective institutions.

He said empathy also came into play there, including realizing the importance of servant leadership.

“When I went to work down in Bowman, someone asked me, 'Why you working in Bowman?' I said, 'Because I feel the need. This is where I can do the most work.' I told them I would stay with them for one year and then you find somebody else. I ended up staying (in education) 30 years. I think that was God. One year to me is one year. One year to him was 30," Brown said.

“As a leader, you learn that you are a servant. You serve. Some people say, ‘I’m leading this and that,’ but you actually are a servant. I learned that I worked for students, teachers, parents, the school board and the people as a servant. My job is to make their job as easy as possible,” he said.

To him, having empathy involves developing relationships with people.

“It’s about listening, trying to talk with people, understanding and trying to help them. I happen to have a degree in counseling. So as an administrator, I would sit down and do a lot of counseling with students and teachers, trying to understand how I can help them,” Brown said.

He said being able to take himself and his own emotions out of situations helps him to serve people, including those with the soup kitchen, best. He said he also found that really loving people doesn’t hurt either.

“Once you take yourself out of it, then you have a better understanding of the people and what they’re going through. You realize that you really have to love people, but the only way you can actually love people is you have to love yourself,” Brown said.

He continued, “You understand that God made you and the other person as well. So if you love God, then you have to love the other person. But if you cannot love the other person, then you really can't turn the soup kitchen and all these other things over to God because you feel it's you who's going to solve all the problems or do all these other things. In essence, it’s never about us.”

Brown said there is a difference between being sympathetic and empathetic.

“I think you can't be a leader without the character trait of empathy. Sometimes I can be sympathetic, or I can be willing to be compassionate, but empathy makes you move, makes you work. I can sit and tell you how I feel in terms of what your situation is, but that doesn't push me in a manner to help you, or for me to be able to, let's say, walk in your shoes and empathize with what it is that you're going through," he said.

"So when people come in and say, 'OK, I'm hungry,' or whatever the case is, that registers with me because I've been there, I've done that, I understand what you're saying. Now it's not just talking. Now you have to do something, and you do it because you understand what it means," he said.

Brown said his neighborhood was like a village where he learned not just empathy, but other character traits.

“There were six of us in our family. My mom and dad worked 10 hours to 12 hours a day, and we were there left alone. The neighbors were there. They were our parents. If my brother got into an argument or a fight, they would come. If I went up the street to play, they could make sure that the kids in the neighborhood would be safe,” he said.

Brown continued, “They didn't lock their doors. If I was hungry, I could go to their house to eat. I could go to their house to watch TV, but it was a kind of village kind of thing at that time. So you get a deeper appreciation and understanding that I didn't get here and where I am by myself.

"If it wasn't for other people, I don't know where I would be.”

