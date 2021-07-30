Emergency SNAP supplements extended

COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster and S.C. Department of Social Services Director Michael Leach have extended the deadline for federally-funded emergency supplements for lower income elderly, young and at-risk South Carolinians who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Since the state is no longer under a declared state of emergency, the supplements were set to expire on Aug. 1, 2021. South Carolinians who receive SNAP benefits (used for the purchase of household food) will continue receiving the monthly supplement through the end of the year.

According to Leach’s July 28 letter to McMaster, in which he requested authorization to seek the extension, “Approximately 295,000 households, representing 610,000 DSS clients, currently receive supplemental Nutrition Assistance in South Carolina from the federally-funded SNAP program. Emergency Allotments (supplements), funded 100% by the federal government, have been provided to beneficiary households in South Carolina since the onset of the pandemic in March of 2020.”

Leach continued: “While SNAP allotment amounts vary depending on household size, income, countable household expenses, and other federal eligibility requirements, the average emergency allotment for a household is an additional $177 per month.”