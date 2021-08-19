Emergency rental, utility assistance applications made easier

COLUMBIA – In an effort to help thousands of South Carolina residents late on their rent payments avoid evictions, SC Housing updated its SC Stay Plus emergency rental and utility assistance program to make applications and approvals easier.

Launched in May, the SC Stay Plus program is a $272 million federally funded program designed to help renters in 39 South Carolina counties stay safely in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing payments directly to landlords and utility companies. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently extended a federal moratorium on evictions until Oct. 3 for counties still battling COVID-19 spread – which includes every county in the state. Renters who live in seven counties – Anderson, Berkeley, Charleston, Greenville, Horry, Richland and Spartanburg – have their own programs to assist residents.

SC Housing recently made several changes to the program to help applicants complete their applications and get the help and support they need. The additional measures already have helped SC Housing distribute millions of dollars in assistance. As of Aug. 12, SC Housing has approved 2,205 of the completed 2,931 applications for a total of $10.4 million in rental and utility assistance.