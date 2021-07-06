Elsa to bring rain to T&D Region; emergency officials expect few problems, but still preparing

The Calhoun County Emergency Management department held a webinar with emergency response agencies to prepare for the storm response.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Emergency Management Director David Chojnacki said even though “we are not expecting much,” emergency response agencies look at the matter as an exercise that is beneficial in preparing for future events.

The weather is forecast to worsen throughout Wednesday, with the heaviest rainfall expected between midnight and 9 a.m. Thursday.

The current forecast for Orangeburg is calling for between two to three inches of rain through the duration of the storm.

Rainfall amounts could be heavier across the eastern part of the county, in areas such as Eutawville and Holly Hill. Some area could see more than five inches of rain.

River levels are expected to remain below flood stage throughout the region.

Gustier winds are more likely closer to the Interstate 95 corridor and could affect areas such as Eutawville and Holly Hill. Gustier winds may displace light objects and knock down small tree limbs.

There is a low potential for tornadoes close to the Interstate 95 corridor.