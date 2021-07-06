Elsa to bring rain to T&D Region; emergency officials expect few problems, but still preparing

The remnants of Hurricane Elsa are expected to dump heavy rain across The T&D Region Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
“The main threat will be the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding,” the National Weather Service reported Tuesday evening.
There is a lower chance the area will experience strong winds and isolated tornadoes. There is a slight risk of flash flooding across the region, mostly in urban and low-lying areas.
Although local emergency officials don’t expect a big impact from the storm, they are preparing for its arrival.
Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said officials were looking over plans on Tuesday to make sure the county is ready.
That includes checking on roads and bridges and making sure drainage areas are clean.
"We are making sure we don't have any obvious problems," Staley said.
Department of Public Utilities spokesman Randy Etters said the utility is following protocol and monitoring the storm.
“The intensity seems to be a moving target, so we are doing our preliminary inventory checks and work schedule adjustments,” Etters said. “Our entire team is on standby.”
The Calhoun County Emergency Management department held a webinar with emergency response agencies to prepare for the storm response.
Emergency Management Director David Chojnacki said even though “we are not expecting much,” emergency response agencies look at the matter as an exercise that is beneficial in preparing for future events.
The weather is forecast to worsen throughout Wednesday, with the heaviest rainfall expected between midnight and 9 a.m. Thursday.
The current forecast for Orangeburg is calling for between two to three inches of rain through the duration of the storm.
Rainfall amounts could be heavier across the eastern part of the county, in areas such as Eutawville and Holly Hill. Some area could see more than five inches of rain.
River levels are expected to remain below flood stage throughout the region.
Gustier winds are more likely closer to the Interstate 95 corridor and could affect areas such as Eutawville and Holly Hill. Gustier winds may displace light objects and knock down small tree limbs.
There is a low potential for tornadoes close to the Interstate 95 corridor.
There is a 10% to 30% chance the T&D Region could see sustained tropical storm force winds, although wind is not expected to be a major player in the region's weather.
Agriculture officials say the storm should not be too much of a concern as long as rainfall totals do not exceed five inches.
“It might delay some fungicide or herbicide applications,” Orangeburg County Clemson Extension Agent Jonathan Croft said. “The wind forecast I just saw doesn't look bad, so we should be OK.”
“This storm does have the potential to bring in southern corn rust spores and late-planted corn with good yield potential will probably be sprayed with a fungicide after this storm passes,” Croft said.
Following Elsa, the weather pattern will remain unsettled, with a chance of rain continuing throughout the week. There is a greater than 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms each day through Monday of next week.