Elsa forecast to bring rain to region

Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to weaken into a tropical depression by the time it reaches The T&D Region, but the storm could still bring a lot of rain.

“Heavy rain is going to be the biggest threat at this time,” said Dan Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Forecasters believe the storm could bring three to four inches to region between Wednesday and Thursday.

Elsa could also bring breezy conditions strong enough to take down trees or power lines. There’s also the possibility of isolated tornadoes.

National

Miller noted the conditions surrounding Elsa could still change. Right now forecasters believe it will go to the northern Gulf of Mexico, turn right and move over northern Florida, up through Georgia and then along the Interstate 95 corridor of the Carolinas.

As of Monday afternoon, Elsa was forecast to drop to tropical depression strength by the time it reaches South Carolina.

Miller noted motorists need to be prepared for the possibility of reduced visibility and ponding on roads if there are heavy rains.

The National Weather Service asks that drivers “turn around, don’t drown” when they see water on the road.

