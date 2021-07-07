Elsa forecast to bring heavy rain, wind gusts

The remnants of Hurricane Elsa are forecast to bring heavy rain and periods of gusty winds tonight.

The heaviest rain is expected to occur between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. Thursday in the Orangeburg area, according to the National Weather Service.

About two inches to four inches of rain are expected. Up to six inches are possible in isolated areas.

There is a moderate risk of flooding, especially in urban or low-lying areas.

The NWS is forecasting sustained winds of 21 mph with gusts as high as 31 mph in Orangeburg.

Winds are expected to be stronger near Interstate 95 and the eastern part of Orangeburg County, with gusts possibly reaching 50 mph in the Eutawville and Holly Hill areas.

The winds could displace light objects and down small tree limbs, according to the NWS.

There is a 10% to 30% chance the region could see winds exceeding tropical storm force strength in the T&D Region, according to the National Hurricane Center.

There is also a low potential for isolated weak tornadoes, mainly in the Pee Dee region of the state.