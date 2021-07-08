 Skip to main content
Elsa drops rainfall but causes few problems in T&D Region
Elsa drops rainfall but causes few problems in T&D Region

The remnants of Hurricane Elsa provided some rainfall to The T&D Region but little to nothing in terms of damage or widespread power outages.

Orangeburg County Emergency Services reported a couple of trees down on Interstate 26 and around Bunch Ford Road near Holly Hill.

Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities reported scattered outages. At the storm's height about 177 customers were without power with the average outage of about an hour, DPU Spokesman Randy Etters said.

The outages were due to downed trees on power lines along Charleston Highway, North Road, Cordova Road and Neeses Highway.

"We were able to fix it all with our on-call folks," Etters said. "We did not need any additional help."

There were also no power outages reported by The T&D Region's electric cooperatives.

Dominion Energy was reporting a total of four homes without power Thursday morning.

There were no reports of damage or flooding in Calhoun or Bamberg County.

Area river levels remained well below flood stage.

The Orangeburg Municipal Airport recorded 2.44 inches of rainfall. The airport recorded a maximum wind gust of 20 mph.

An Orangeburg weather spotter on Mason Drive recorded 2.57 inches of rain from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.

Other rainfall totals from weather reporting stations across The T&D Region include.

  • 3.49 inches about 3 miles east-northeast of St. Matthews.
  • 2.70 inches about 7 miles east of St. Matthews.
  • 2.49 inches near Ehrhardt.
  • 2.37 inches about 4 miles northeast of Cope.
  • 2.25 inches about 7 miles west-southwest of Santee.
  • 2.18 inches about 3 miles northwest of Orangeburg.
  • 2.15 inches about 2 miles east-northeast of Santee.
  • 2.07 inches about 2 miles west-southwest of Elloree.
  • 1.95 about 3 miles west-northwest of Denmark.
  • 1.95 inches about 7 miles southeast of Neeses.
  • 1.66 inches about 4 miles east-southeast of North.
  • 1.30 inches about 9 miles west-northwest of St. Matthews.
