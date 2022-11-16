Elloree Trials to end; some hope horse race can continue

The Elloree Trials Committee announced Wednesday that the spring horse racing event will no longer be held, but some people are hoping it can be revived.

Elloree Mayor Mike Fanning says he knows it wasn’t an easy decision for the committee. He plans to reach out and see how the town can help bring it back.

“It has been worthwhile to do in the past and hopefully it will be worthwhile to do in the future,” Fanning said.

The first Elloree Trials took place 1963. It has grown into a homecoming event for the town, bringing together thousands of residents, former residents and tourists for a day of racing.

The day typically includes other activities, including a tailgate contest, hat contest and the Miss Elloree Trials pageant.

“It’s probably the only time of year we have a traffic jam,” Fanning said.

He said the Elloree Trials have “been an important part of not only the Elloree community but eastern Orangeburg County because it brings in thousands of people.”

Those people try out local restaurants, view the quaint towns and learn about the amenities, like Santee State Park.

“It’s important to small towns to have that kind of exposure,” he said.

The event is put on by local civic groups. In their Facebook announcement, the Elloree Trials Committee and the Palmetto Jockey Club said they were announcing the end of the trials “with heavy heart.”

The announcement said, “Due to circumstances beyond our control, The Elloree Trials will no longer be held.

“We appreciate the support of all our fans, vendors, horseman and all the people involved in making this a successful and much-anticipated event over the past years, and regret this decision had to be made.”

Elloree Training Center owner Goree Smith said the trials have been “a nice experience.”

“I think everyone enjoys it in the spring,” he said.

But he noted some of the civic groups that put on the annual event have seen membership decline.

“It’s not any one person or group,” he said. “The committee just felt that they had enough. Membership was low in some of these groups.”

Smith said the committee members are “good people and I’m right along with them.”

The change will not affect the Elloree Training Center.

Fanning and Smith hope the event will continue.

“It’s of value to the community,” Fanning said. “We’re interested in showing them we’re interested in rolling up our sleeves and helping.”

Smith said, “I’d sure like to get it back again some day.”