Elloree trials return March 19; record crowd anticipated

The crowds may hit record levels during the 58th running of the Elloree Trials, Elloree Training Center owner Franklin “Goree” Smith said.

The thoroughbred and quarter horse races will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 at the training center. It’s located just outside of Elloree at 170 Wishbone Circle.

“It’s a big day,” Smith said.

The Elloree Trials have been on a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 precautions.

This year would’ve been the 60th running of the Elloree Trials had the event taken place over the past two years, he said.

Smith projects there may be up to 5,000 people in attendance.

“We have double the concession vendors signed up,” Smith said.

“Our horsemen are eager and ready,” he added.

Eleven races may take place that day.

“We have about 50 to 60 entries,” Smith said.

Other special features include: the crowning of Miss Elloree Trials, skydivers and a bluegrass band, among other crowd favorites.

Smith said the Elloree Trials also brings together friends and families who may not have seen each other in a while.

He noted that reserved parking at the event is already sold out.

Gates open at 8 a.m. and opening ceremonies begin at noon.

General admission is $20 and is free for all children ages 12 and under.

The following items are prohibited: golf carts, ATVs, dogs, big umbrellas, guns and fireworks.

For more information, call the Elloree Training Center at 803-897-2616.

