Elloree Trials cancelled again; Smith: ‘We hate not doing it’

The annual running of the Elloree Trials won’t take place this year.
“We’re sorry for it. We were really looking forward it,” Elloree Training Center owner Franklin “Goree” Smith said.
This year’s event was scheduled for March 20.
Smith said races at the Aiken Trials were scheduled the week prior to the Elloree Trials and Camden’s Carolina Cup the week after. Both cancelled this year’s events due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
Smith said he felt the safest thing to do was to also cancel the Elloree Trials.
“Some of the horsemen who come here every year were anxious about running due to the pandemic,” Smith said.
“We were OK about doing it,” Smith said. But the organizers hesitated to go forward with the plans because the vaccines are slow to roll out.
“We hate not doing it,” he said.
Smith said the event organizers were trying to create a program that would keep people spaced out, like at some sporting events.
Last year, an executive order by Gov. Henry McMaster cancelled the Elloree Trials, along with scores of other sporting events, due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
This year, Smith is cancelling it.
“I think it’s the right choice, honestly,” he said.
The 57th running of the Elloree Trials was held on March 23, 2019.
Until last year, the Elloree Trials had never been cancelled, Smith said.
Smith said he’s looking forward to the races next year.
