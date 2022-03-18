 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elloree Trials back on track

Racing at the 2018 Elloree Trials

Horses and jockeys vie for track position early in a race during the 2018 Elloree Trials at the Elloree Training Center. The 2022 Elloree Trials will be this Saturday.

 T&D FILE PHOTO, DonnyKnightPhotography.smugmug.com

The 58th running of the Elloree Trials will be back on track on Saturday at the Elloree Training Center, located just outside of Elloree at 170 Wishbone Circle.

The Elloree Trials have been on a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 precautions.

The projected attendance is expected be up to 5,000 people and reserved parking is already sold out.

Concessions and vendors will also be on site for visitors.

Eleven races are scheduled for the day with up to 60 entries.

Other special features include: the crowning of Miss Elloree Trials, skydivers and a bluegrass band, among other crowd favorites.

Gates open at 8 a.m. and opening ceremonies begin at noon.

General admission is $20 and is free for all children ages 12 and under.

The following items are prohibited: golf carts, ATVs, dogs, big umbrellas, guns and fireworks.

For more information, call the Elloree Training Center at 803-897-2616.

Cloudy day forecast, storms possible

The National Weather Service is calling for a mostly cloudy Saturday with a high near 79 degrees.

There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. The NWS is forecasting a southwest wind of 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible, although higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

There is a slight risk of severe weather across The T&D Region on Saturday, particularly across the central and eastern parts of the region.

The storms are possible from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. across the eastern Midlands, including eastern Calhoun County, all of Bamberg County, the city of Orangeburg and areas east of the city.

“Potential severe thunderstorms late Saturday morning and afternoon could produce damaging wind gusts over 60 mph, large hail over 1 inch in diameter and isolated tornadoes,” the NWS said.

“A few trees and power lines could be downed and power outages are possible,” the agency said.

Sunday through Tuesday will be sunny and clear with the next chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

