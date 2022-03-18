Elloree Trials back on track

The 58th running of the Elloree Trials will be back on track on Saturday at the Elloree Training Center, located just outside of Elloree at 170 Wishbone Circle.

The Elloree Trials have been on a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 precautions.

The projected attendance is expected be up to 5,000 people and reserved parking is already sold out.

Concessions and vendors will also be on site for visitors.

Eleven races are scheduled for the day with up to 60 entries.

Other special features include: the crowning of Miss Elloree Trials, skydivers and a bluegrass band, among other crowd favorites.

Gates open at 8 a.m. and opening ceremonies begin at noon.

General admission is $20 and is free for all children ages 12 and under.

The following items are prohibited: golf carts, ATVs, dogs, big umbrellas, guns and fireworks.

For more information, call the Elloree Training Center at 803-897-2616.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0