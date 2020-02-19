ELLOREE TOWN COUNCIL: Tennis court renovations nearly complete

Elloree Mayor Mike Fanning shared two items of good news concerning recreational opportunities during town council’s February meeting.

First, he said the renovations to the tennis courts at Joe Miller Park on Old Number Six Highway are nearly complete. The work included transforming one court into several pickleball courts.

Fanning gave each member of council a drawing of new signage he proposed to install at the park. The text warns players that they use the facilities at their own risk and the town assumes no liability for injuries.

The new signs also suggest “etiquette” for the people who are using the courts and for those who are waiting their turn to use them, the mayor added.

Also, the mayor announced that Calhoun County’s recreational program director has extended an invitation to all Elloree children to participate in their recreational program at the John Ford School site.

“We appreciate that,” the mayor said, adding that a lot of renovation work has been done at the school. He also said that the recreation program provides adult supervision of the children.

The mayor noted that the council needed to vote on a mayor pro tem who can fulfill the mayoral duties in the absence of the mayor. The council voted unanimously to bestow that honor and responsibility on Kim Gidron.

