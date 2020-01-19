ELLOREE -- Borrowing a phrase made popular by the late television personality Fred Rogers, the Town of Elloree is asking, “Won’t you be my neighbor?”
Town council voted at their December meeting to put the building next door to town hall up for sale. The asking price is $28,000, according to the minutes of the meeting.
Years ago, the former mayor and council sought to turn the building into a police station, but bids for the work were higher than anticipated.
About that time, the town hall got flooded and then remodeled, and town officials decided they could keep the police department offices in the town hall after all.
Also during the meeting, council voted to accept the dig from McGregor and Co. to conduct future independent audits of the town’s financial records.
Too, the council voted to buy a Chevrolet Tahoe for the police department at the state contract price of $32,012. With police equipment outfitting and delivery, the total price will be $40,400.
