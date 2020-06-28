ELLOREE TOWN COUNCIL: Elloree cancels 4th of July event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The biggest annual Fourth of July celebration in Orangeburg County won’t be held this year. Elloree Town Council voted at their June meeting to cancel its 2020 Independence Day festivities.

The decision came after Mayor Mike Fanning told the council that the man who usually handles the fireworks display was unavailable this year. So was the DJ. And one of the local civic groups begged off its usual duties of running one of the food concessions.

And on top of these problems, town officials made it clear that the continuing threat of the coronavirus pandemic was also on their minds.

Last year, drenching rain forced town officials to cancel the Fourth of July celebration and hold a similar event on Labor Day weekend. The weather was cooler and drier, and it actually worked out “pretty nice,” Fanning said. Adding that the town might do the same this year.

Turning to financial matters, Fanning said he expected to call a special budget workshop meeting next week.

He said the town is likely to receive about the same amount in property tax revenues in the coming year, a bit more utility franchise fees because people have been staying home more, and less penny tax reveues because tourism has plunged during the coronavirus outbreak.