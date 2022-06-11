Elloree residents await return of area bridges; mayor: Safety and convenience both concerns

Two bridges just outside the town of Elloree have been closed for the past seven months, requiring motorists to take alternate routes to get to the town.

The Cleveland Street bridge over Big Poplar Creek, just past the Elloree Fire Department, and the Browning Road bridge, also over Big Poplar Creek, are closed.

The bridges travel over culverts and both culverts have collapsed, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation. The closures have also resulted in the roads being closed to any through traffic near the bridges.

“We’ve got no way to get to Elloree except by a dirt road,” resident Chuck Reid said.

Reid said motorists have to go out of their way “to get to Elloree, Poplar Creek, Stumphole and the Santee State Park.”

He also noted that South Carolina’s gas tax has been increasing in recent years to fund road work.

On July 1, the state’s motorists will experience the sixth and final gas tax increase since 2017, when lawmakers approved a 12-cent increase. It’s been phased in at 2 cents per year.

“They've got billions and billions and billions of funds. Just because Elloree is a little rural town, we are not a big metropolis, there is not a need to sweep us under the rug,” Reid said.

The SCDOT does have the bridges scheduled for repairs.

SCDOT anticipates work in the bridges will begin in late July or early August, but the notice of award is still pending for both.

The estimated combined construction cost for both repairs is approximately $1.1 million, according to SCDOT.

SCDOT said the current contract completion date for each site is March 31, 2023.

The bridges were built in the late 1920s or early 1930s.

Elloree Mayor Mike Fanning said the thousands of visitors in town for the Elloree Trials had to contend with route changes because of the bridges.

Fanning said the town has two concerns about the bridges being out: safety and convenience.

“It absolutely can pose a problem to response time for fire, ambulance and police,” Fanning said.

For example, Fanning said the Elloree Fire Department is just down the road from the Cleveland Street bridge.

“With a volunteer fire department, we have someone who lives in the Santee State Park side, they will have to go around and get the apparatus and then go back,” he said “We worry about response time because it can be the difference between life and death.”

“We need Cleveland Street to be open as soon as possible,” he said. “Safety really has to be our primary concern.”

Fanning said the other concern is the inconvenience for those traveling to the Santee State Park during this busy season of camping and boating.

“We would love having them drive through Elloree,” Fanning said.

Fanning said he can’t quantify how the road closures have impacted the town economically, but he says there must have been some impact.

While the closures are an inconvenience now, Fanning looks forward to having the roads back open with new and safe bridges that will once again allow travelers to “enjoy all the amenities of country living” that Elloree has to offer.

