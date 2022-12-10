Elloree pastor receives community service award

Longtime music producer Harry Govan presented Pastor Mary C. Mood with a community service award during his 43rd anniversary celebration held earlier this year at St. John Missionary Baptist Church.

Govan, of Harry Govan Gospel Song Ministries, presented Mood, pastor of Felder Chapel Holiness Church in Elloree, with the award for her community outreach work and her dedication to spreading the gospel of Christ.

“It’s a community award for what she has done in the community and her ministry. This is the second year I’ve presented the award,” Govan said.

Mood was surprised to receive the award, stating that her mission is to promote Christ and uplift her community in the process.

“My mission is to help people see Jesus. Everything I strive to do is to present Jesus in a positive note in anybody’s life. That is where the help comes in. A lot of times I don’t have what other people have to offer, but I do have Christ. I make sure I represent him every opportunity I get,” she said.

Govan is owner of WJBS Truth Radio 96.1 FM and 1440 AM in Holly Hill. Mood conducts a mid-morning devotion every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on the station, as well as devotion from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Her church also holds an annual cancer walk in October, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.