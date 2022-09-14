Elloree, Norway officials picked; voters reject election change

New council members were elected in Elloree and Norway on Tuesday.

In addition, a referendum was held - and voted down – that asked all voters in the Town of Norway if they want to move from single-member council districts to electing members at-large, with all voters being able to vote for all council seats.

Elloree

Lakeisha P. Ellison was the sole candidate who filed to fill the unexpired term of former Elloree Town Council member Laurence Livingston.

Ellison won the seat with seven votes.

Livingston resigned from Seat 2. The seat carries a four-year term, which expires in November 2023.

Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Elections Director Aurora Smalls said the election result will be certified at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Elloree Town Hall, 2719 W Cleveland St. in Elloree.

Norway

Jackie Tyler, a write-in candidate, was the winner of a special election held Tuesday to fill the unexpired term of former Norway town councilwoman Shirley Spires.

Tyler won the seat with four write-in votes.

Filing for the seat ended July 27. No one filed for the seat.

Spires resigned from Seat 4 on Norway Town Council. Her seat carries a four-year term, which expires in November 2025.

A referendum was also held Tuesday, asking all voters in Norway if they want to move from single-member council districts to electing members at-large, with all voters being able to vote for all council seats.

Voters rejected the move to at-large voting, with six votes cast in favor of the question and 34 voting in opposition.

Smalls said all election results in the town of Norway will be certified at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 1475 Amelia St. in Orangeburg.