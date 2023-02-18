Super Bowl Sunday was extra super for one South Carolinian.

Elloree native Laken Barnes was given the opportunity to carry the Coast Guard flag in the Super Bowl this past Sunday. She is a member of the Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard, which represents the commandant, the Military District of Washington, and the United States Coast Guard through ceremonial operations held before world leaders and dignitaries.

“I got to be the face of the Coast Guard,” Barnes said.

On the 50-yard line, she stood presenting colors with her fellow honor guard team for the nation to see as the national anthem was performed by Chris Stapleton.

“It was a true honor,” Barnes said.

Barnes said the honor guard was in Arizona for five days in which they got to get involved in the local community and visit schools.

Barnes said she always wanted to join the military and looked into each branch for years. She considers the Coast Guard to be a hidden gem and credits her neighbor for heightening her interest.

She said she joined to be with the boats, do searches and rescues, and drug busts, but she soon realized it was so much more.

Barnes said the family-oriented environment is what drew her in along that and her love for everything dealing with water.

“I didn’t know what to expect, but I took a chance,” Barnes said. Now she takes pride and joy in being a part of a team that is the face of the military when world leaders come and ceremonies are held.

Ceremonies include parades, funerals, White House dignitary arrivals, as well as presenting the colors at local and official functions. Honor guard members also participate in joint service activities, as well as Coast Guard functions.

She has one year left of her two-year commitment with the honor guard. She plans to shift over to the aviation side of the Coast Guard, going to school to become an aviation maintenance technician.

“I'll be the eyes in the sky for rescue swimmers,” Barnes said. The best of both worlds.