Elloree Museum offering private tours, shopping sprees

The Elloree Heritage Museum & Gift Shop is now open on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To help with the COVID-19 situation, they are offering the following:

• Private Museum Tours -- by appointment, Wednesday and Thursday: Call 803-897-2225 and set up a date and time that is convenient. No minimum number is required. Admission fees for the Museum remain the same: Adults $6, seniors $5, students $3, under 6 free.

• Private Shopping Sprees -- by appointment, Wednesday and Thursday: Access to the entire gift shop, Snider’s Store, will be yours at a date and time convenient for you and your family or friends.

• Curbside Pickup: For those familiar with the Gift Shop and who would like a particular item(s), they will be offering curbside pickup. Just call in your order, set up a pickup time, and they’ll will bring it to your car.

