Elloree man wins $250,000 in lottery

An Elloree lottery player is starting 2021 debt free after winning $250,000.

“It was exciting,” he said. “And I’m keeping it a secret.”

The winner, who did not wish to be identified, says his expression didn’t change when he scratched off the quarter-of-a-million dollar win on a Carolina Black Diamond scratch-off inside the 4 Way of Elloree on Old Number Six Hwy.

He says he walked out of the store with the winning ticket as if nothing had happened.

He has told no one. Well, almost no one.

“My wife knows,” he confessed. “I needed a second set of eyes to look at the ticket.”

Two top prizes of $250,000 remain in the $10 Carolina Black Diamond game, at odds of 1 in 585,000.

For selling the claimed ticket, 4 Way of Elloree in Elloree received a commission of $2,500.

