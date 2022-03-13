Elloree man dies in crash

A 26-year-old Elloree man died in a single-car crash a few miles outside of Cameron early Sunday morning.

Clarence Sellers Jr., of Hardware Street, died at the scene due to multiple blunt force trauma, according to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth.

The collision is believed to have occurred around 4:45 a.m. on McCords Ferry Road near Old River Road, about seven miles east of Cameron, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

A 2015 Infiniti Q40 was traveling south on McCords Ferry Road when it ran off the side of the road to the left and struck several trees, Tidwell said. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

