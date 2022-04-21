 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elloree man dies at scene of house fire

An Elloree man died at the scene of a house fire on Wednesday, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Samuel Dwaine Smith, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for a later date at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The fire occurred in the 1600 block of Goldfinch Lane in the City of West Columbia shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The incident is under investigation by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division and the City of West Columbia Police Department.

