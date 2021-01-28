Elloree man, 19, dies in crash; Orangeburg County accident victim ID’d

Two people have died in single-vehicle accidents in The T&D Region since Tuesday.

A collision claimed the life of a 19-year-old Elloree resident in Calhoun County around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

James Painter, of Santee Court, died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries, Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth said.

The accident occurred as Painter was driving a 1999 Lincoln Continental on Old River Road, near Stumphole Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The Continental ran off the road to the right, came back onto the road, crossed the center line and then ran off the road to the left. That’s when it struck a tree and caught on fire, Tidwell said.

On Tuesday, Melodisha Jacobs, 32, of Fairridge Court, Denmark, died of blunt force injuries sustained in a collision, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said.

Jacobs’ 2008 Nissan Armada ran off the road, struck a ditch and then crashed into trees on S.C. Highway 70 near Fogle Pond Road in the Cope area, Tidwell said.

The collision occurred just before 9 a.m.

Jacobs wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was the only occupant in the vehicle, Tidwell said.