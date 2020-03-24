Elloree implements curfew

The Town of Elloree, in an effort to implement the policies outlined in President Trump’s “15 Days to Slow the Spread,” has temporarily enacted a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for unsupervised children 17 years of age and under.

This curfew is designed to assist parents with keeping their children at home.

The curfew will also assist law enforcement by reducing the amount of foot traffic late at night in the town of Elloree, according to the town.

