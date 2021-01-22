 Skip to main content
Elloree home damaged by fire
Red Cross
An Elloree home was damaged by fire this week, according to the American Red Cross.

Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are helping three people who lived at the Moorer Drive home by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing and shelter, along with referrals to much-needed resources.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

