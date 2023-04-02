A historical presentation of Elloree and eastern Orangeburg County history will be given by Dr. Gene Atkinson at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at the Elloree Heritage Museum and Cultural Center, 2714 W Cleveland St, Elloree.

Atkinson, a retired Orangeburg dentist and local historian, has been recognized for his civic endeavors, his historical collections and his contributions to dentistry.

His interest in the history of Orangeburg has led to five books on its history, three of which have been pictorial histories.

For a number of years Atkinson has also served as the president of the Orangeburg County Historical Society, where he has helped expand its collections.

The event is free but reservations are required. To make a reservation or for more information, call 803-897-2225.