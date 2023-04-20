A national home builder has been given the first green light to proceed with the development of a 332-home subdivision outside of the Town of Elloree despite some opposition.

Orangeburg County Council Monday gave first reading to approve the project. It will take three readings to make the project final.

Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright noted there is no legal reason why the zoning request could not pass.

The approval to rezone was made despite concerns raised from a number of neighboring property owners.

Councilwoman Janie Cooper-Smith was the sole vote against the rezoning.

The decision was made after council twice decided to delay the vote.

Builder D.R. Horton Inc. asked the county for permission to rezone and develop the property.

The developer wants to change the zoning of the 331-acre property at the corner of Tee Vee Road and Cleveland Street from forest-agriculture to single-family residential development.

Those opposed cited concerns about the negative impact on wildlife, the way of life for residents, the rural character of the area, the unaffordability of the proposed homes and unsustainable growth in the area.

Prior to the vote, Dyanna Myers, who sits on the board of the homeowners association for the Canebrake subdivision, noted there were other developers wanting to build houses in proximity to the Horton proposal "on top of the 2,000 that are already approved."

Myers said while the developer has said a portion of the property will not be developed out of respect for Canebrake concerns, that "is not true."

"The only reason it is being vacated right now is because they found out the only access is across the swamp and it's going to cost them several million dollars to build a bridge to get across there," Myers said, noting the entire property is designated to be rezoned residential general and none of it kept as forest-agriculture as promised.

"Please vote with your hearts not your pocketbooks," Myers said. "We chose ya'll to represent us and tonight we ask you to choose us," Myers said.

"I live in a rural area because that is what I chose all of my life," Canebrake subdivision resident BJ Young said. "I don't want to live in a city or a populated area that is so heavily populated. Prayerfully consider our livelihoods over monetary values for people who don't even live (here) or this is not even affecting them in any livelihood way."

Those in favor of the project, which primarily includes downtown business owners and local Realtors, hope population growth will lead to the town's revitalization.

Realtor Maggie Griffin said the proposed lot sizes of four houses to an acre is not "a new concept for our area," noting that Bradford Village and Chapel Creek houses average about .21 acres or nearly five houses and acre.

"Elloree needs D.R. Horton," Griffin said, noting a vote in favor would help Elloree join Santee and Holly Hill and "be a participating partner in the growth of Orangeburg County."

Supporter David Hassell said, "Elloree has a population problem."

"It is aging and declining," Hassell said. "The average age is 58 years old. Elloree has an unemployment problem. Elloree is at an estimated 14%. Elloree has a poverty problem."

He noted the average income per individual is $58,234. Elloree's average income per person is $17,323, just about the national poverty line.

"If these problems are not solved in Elloree as a community, it will fail eventually, slowly but it will fail," Hassell said. "New ambulances and medical services ... are not coming to a failing community. They are only going to come to a community that is gaining population."

Funds for water and sewer are not coming to a failing community," Hassell said. "It is going to be going to communities that are growing."

"Increased population will provide a catalyist for improved infrastructure, improved fire and safety by expanding the tax base and the need for that service," Hassell said. "New people will support our businesses. New businesses will provide more jobs that come with more people. New businesses will provide more needed services for existing and new residents."

Some residents expressed concerns about the town's water and sewer infrastructure.

Town water system officials have said the Elloree Water System does have the capacity to handle the new development, but it would be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

According to conceptual plans submitted, the project would include the development of about 169 acres of land into a residential subdivision over the next eight to 15 years.

The plan includes about 332 houses with half-acre lots.

Initially the plan was to build 332 homes on the 332-acre parcel. After hearing concerns from property owners, D.R. Horton pulled out 86 acres that would be adjacent to the Canebrake community. This will bring the total down to 246 acres.

When 59 acres of wetlands and 18 acres of a wetlands buffer are taken into consideration, about 169 acres can be developed. Of this 169 acres, about 25 are a pond.

The proposed development has been rejected twice by the Orangeburg County Planning Commission.