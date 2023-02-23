Students and staff in were evacuated from Bamberg’s Richard Carroll Elementary School in the early afternoon Thursday after someone reported a possible safety concern, according to Bamberg Police Chief James Smoak.

The school is located at 1980 Main Highway and serves 640 students from Pre-K through the sixth grade.

Smoak said officials believe, “No legitimate threat was made to the school,” but decided to get it checked out as a precaution.

At 2 p.m., the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrived with a couple of dogs trained to sniff out any type of suspicious devices or substances. It later cleared the school.