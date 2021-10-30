Electric co-ops host ride to fight heart disease

ST. MATTHEWS -- The Electric Cooperative Ride Across South Carolina is a seven-day, 648-mile ride with stops at 18 cooperatives.

The riders started Oct. 25 in the Upstate and will end in the Lowcountry on Nov. 2. The 20 cyclists are making their way through the state building awareness for heart disease and offering heart screenings to more than 2,000 electric cooperative employees.

The ride was established in memory of Brian Kelley, former president of Pee Dee Electric Cooperative, after his untimely death from undetected heart disease. A CrossFit athlete and avid golfer, Kelley died from a heart attack in 2017. The ride, also dedicated to all cooperative employees who have been impacted by heart disease or stroke, aims to build awareness for heart disease and provide preventative education for cooperative employees.

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer in the U.S., with more than 800,000 people dying annually. According to the American Heart Association, S.C. has the 14th highest death rate from cardiovascular disease in the country. Many of those deaths could have been prevented through early detection and education. For more information on heart disease and prevention, visit www.heart.org.