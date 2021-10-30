Electric co-ops host ride to fight heart disease

ST. MATTHEWS -- The Electric Cooperative Ride Across South Carolina is a seven-day, 648-mile ride with stops at 18 cooperatives.
The riders started Oct. 25 in the Upstate and will end in the Lowcountry on Nov. 2. The 20 cyclists are making their way through the state building awareness for heart disease and offering heart screenings to more than 2,000 electric cooperative employees.
The ride was established in memory of Brian Kelley, former president of Pee Dee Electric Cooperative, after his untimely death from undetected heart disease. A CrossFit athlete and avid golfer, Kelley died from a heart attack in 2017. The ride, also dedicated to all cooperative employees who have been impacted by heart disease or stroke, aims to build awareness for heart disease and provide preventative education for cooperative employees.
Heart disease is the No. 1 killer in the U.S., with more than 800,000 people dying annually. According to the American Heart Association, S.C. has the 14th highest death rate from cardiovascular disease in the country. Many of those deaths could have been prevented through early detection and education. For more information on heart disease and prevention, visit www.heart.org.
The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and Clemson University’s Rural Health Initiative will bring the statewide program, Healthy Me-Healthy SC, to each cooperative along the cycle route. The Healthy Me-Healthy SC initiative will provide heart screenings and education for all electric cooperative employees. Employees will also receive access to a blood pressure screening, and Body Composition Screening with an individualized nutrition plan.
The American Heart Association, also a statewide partner, will also be onsite providing heart and stroke education.
Chad Lowder, CEO of Tri-County Electric Cooperative, said, “We are proud to support and participate in the Ride Across South Carolina. As frontline workers critical to keep our system up and running, it is important that our employees are heart-healthy. It is also an opportunity to set an example for the members we serve.”
The Electric Cooperative Ride Across South Carolina’s major sponsors are AFL, First Advantage Bank and CBRE, and a large number of other corporate partners are providing financial support for the event. All remaining funds will be donated to the American Heart Association and Clemson’s Rural Health Initiative.