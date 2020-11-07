Election to be held in Cordova

CORDOVA – Cordova residents will vote in a special election on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The election is being held to fill the unexpired term of Richard E. Fogle, who passed away in July.

The term for the seat expires in 16 months.

Lee Hughes is the only candidate to file for the position.

Voters will cast their ballot at the Cordova Town Hall, located at 105 Flashover Lane. The precinct will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

