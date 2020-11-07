 Skip to main content
Election to be held in Cordova
editor's pick

Election to be held in Cordova

061919 cordova town sign LIBRARY
T&D CORRESPONDENT KAYLYN ELTON

CORDOVA – Cordova residents will vote in a special election on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The election is being held to fill the unexpired term of Richard E. Fogle, who passed away in July.

The term for the seat expires in 16 months.

Lee Hughes is the only candidate to file for the position.

Voters will cast their ballot at the Cordova Town Hall, located at 105 Flashover Lane. The precinct will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

